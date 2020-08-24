Apple TV+ inks deal for 'The Essex Serpent' adaptation starring Keira Knightley
Monday, 24 August 2020 () Apple TV+ has inked a deal for an adaptation of Sarah Perry novel "The Essex Serpent" starring Keira Knightley, who will also executive produce.
Credit: Deadline
The company's content division has ordered the project to series from See-Saw Films, known for works such as "The King's Speech" and "Top of the Lake," Deadline reports.
Misbehaviour movie trailer - Plot synopsis: In 1970, the Miss World competition took place in London, hosted by US comedy legend, Bob Hope. At the time, Miss World was the most-watched TV show on the..