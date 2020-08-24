Global  
 

Apple TV+ inks deal for 'The Essex Serpent' adaptation starring Keira Knightley

AppleInsider Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Apple TV+ has inked a deal for an adaptation of Sarah Perry novel "The Essex Serpent" starring Keira Knightley, who will also executive produce.
Credit: Deadline
The company's content division has ordered the project to series from See-Saw Films, known for works such as "The King's Speech" and "Top of the Lake," Deadline reports.

