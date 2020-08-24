Apple TV+ inks deal for 'The Essex Serpent' adaptation starring Keira Knightley Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Apple TV+ has inked a deal for an adaptation of Sarah Perry novel "The Essex Serpent" starring Keira Knightley, who will also executive produce.

Credit: Deadline

The company's content division has ordered the project to series from See-Saw Films, known for works such as "The King's Speech" and "Top of the Lake," Deadline reports.



