Epic Games Confirms New Fortnite Season Won't Be Available on iOS or Mac

In an update to its FAQ today, spotted by The Verge, Epic Games has confirmed that the upcoming season of Fortnite will not be available to players on iPhone, iPad, or Mac due to the company's legal battle with Apple.

Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Fortnite’s newly released Chapter 2 - Season 4 update (v14.00), will not release on iOS and macOS on August 27.



If you still want to play Fortnite on Android, you can access the latest version of Fortnite from the Epic Games App for Android on Fortnite.com/Android or the Samsung Galaxy Store.



Earlier this month, Epic Games strategically violated Apple's rules regarding in-app purchases by introducing its own direct payment option for in-game currency in the Fortnite app for iOS. Apple promptly removed Fortnite from the App Store, preventing Epic Games from updating the game to provide iPhone and iPad players with access to the new season, which releases August 27 on other platforms like Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.



U.S. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers this week decided not to force Apple to put Fortnite back on the App Store, but she did grant a temporary restraining order that prevents Apple from terminating access to Epic Games' developer accounts related to its Unreal Engine game engine. A final decision on an injunction will be made in September.



In a statement, Apple said it would be glad to welcome Fortnite back to the App Store if Epic Games removes the direct payment option from the game while the case proceeds:



We thank the court for recognizing that Epic's problem is entirely self-inflicted and is in their power to resolve. Our very first priority is making sure App Store users have a great experience in a safe and trusted environment, including iPhone users who play Fortnite and who are looking forward to the game's next season. We agree with Judge Gonzalez-Rogers that "the sensible way to proceed" is for Epic to comply with the ‌App Store‌ guidelines and continue to operate while the case proceeds. If Epic takes the steps the judge has recommended, we will gladly welcome Fortnite back onto iOS. We look forward to making our case to the court in September.



