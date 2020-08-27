Apple & other tech giants seek dismissal of cobalt mine child labor suit Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Apple, in conjunction with Dell, Google, Microsoft, and Tesla have requested a dismissal of a class-action suit alleging tech companies have knowingly exploited underage labor in local mining for cobalt, used in lithium-ion batteries.



Lithion-ion batteries like this inside an iPhone use cobalt.

The quintet were been named in December in a lawsuit alleging the exploitation of underage labor in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). At the time, all of the companies were accused of knowing that the cobalt they buy to use in their battery technologies was originally mined by young children — and ignoring concerns about it.



Read more... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ad Industry Wants Google, Apple ‘Dialogue’ To Re-Think Cookies, IDFA



Can the advertising industry convince the world's biggest tech companies to row back their plans to limit audience tracking? A new consortium of ad industry trade associations and brands thinks so. The.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 10:47 Published on August 5, 2020 Apple Donates $400M to Assist California With Affordable Housing Crisis



Apple is putting up big bucks to help tackle the housing crisis in California. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:40 Published on July 13, 2020

Tweets about this

