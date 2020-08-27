Global  
 

Apple & other tech giants seek dismissal of cobalt mine child labor suit

AppleInsider Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Apple, in conjunction with Dell, Google, Microsoft, and Tesla have requested a dismissal of a class-action suit alleging tech companies have knowingly exploited underage labor in local mining for cobalt, used in lithium-ion batteries.

Lithion-ion batteries like this inside an iPhone use cobalt.
The quintet were been named in December in a lawsuit alleging the exploitation of underage labor in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). At the time, all of the companies were accused of knowing that the cobalt they buy to use in their battery technologies was originally mined by young children — and ignoring concerns about it.

