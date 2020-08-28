|
NordVPN review: Speedy, loaded with features, and greater transparency
It’s been more than two years since we reviewed NordVPN, and the last time around we awarded it top honors as our favorite VPN for its speeds, features, and overall value.
NordVPN offers a fantastic service, and NordSec, the umbrella brand for NordVPN parent company Tefincom S.A., has gone beyond VPNs with new products including a password manager, and a file encryption app for the desktop.
But NordVPN is one of those services with an exotic location and, until recently, an anonymous leadership. To use a VPN with any degree of confidence you have to implicitly trust the company, which is why we prefer to know who’s running things, and it’s fantastic that co-founder Tom Okman is now someone we can point to as leading NordSec.
