UK carrier EE bundles Apple services with iPhones
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Cell customers on the UK's EE carrier can now choose deals that add Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade as part of their monthly fee, meaning cost savings in certain configurations.
Depending on your contract, you can save up to $14.66 per month on Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple TV+
Having previously offered its broadband customers a deal including a free Apple TV 4K, UK carrier EE has now added a services bundle to its iPhone contracts.
