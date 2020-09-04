Global  
 

Apple stock could hit $200 on unmatchable digital transformation to Services

AppleInsider Friday, 4 September 2020
Loup Ventures' Gene Munster has made a case for Apple stock shares hitting $200 in the next two to four years because the company is a "cornerstone of a new digital transformation."

Credit: Apple
In a note published on Wednesday, Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster forecast that there is 50% upside to AAPL shares over the next two to four years. That's despite the fact that the move in AAPL's share price thus far — more than 85% — may "appear unsustainable."

