Apple stock could hit $200 on unmatchable digital transformation to Services Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Loup Ventures' Gene Munster has made a case for Apple stock shares hitting $200 in the next two to four years because the company is a "cornerstone of a new digital transformation."



Credit: Apple

In a note published on Wednesday, Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster forecast that there is 50% upside to AAPL shares over the next two to four years. That's despite the fact that the move in AAPL's share price thus far — more than 85% — may "appear unsustainable."



