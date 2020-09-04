Apple TV+ and Its 18 Emmy Nominations Take Over Apple's Homepage Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Apple today updated its main apple.com homepage with a takeover promotion for Apple TV+ and its 18 Emmy nominations. Under the tagline "18 Emmy nominations, and we're just getting started," Apple highlights each of the nominations garnered by its shows.· The Morning Show: 8 nominations· Defending Jacob: 2 nominations· Beastie Boys Story: 5 nominations· Home: 1 nomination· Central Park: 1 nomination· The Elephant Queen: 1 nomination

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, which honor excellence in television, will be held on September 20 and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

