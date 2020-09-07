Mid-size 6.1-inch 'iPhone 12 Max' & 'iPhone 12 Pro' models predicted to ship first
Monday, 7 September 2020 () Shipments of circuit boards are suggesting that Apple could release the 6.1-inch "iPhone 12 Max" and "iPhone 12 Pro" first, with the outlying smaller and larger sizes arriving a bit later.
Rumors and speculation suggest Apple may ship the 2020 iPhones later than usual, and potentially splitting shipment dates between different models. In a report from the supply chain, this assumption seems to be correct.According to sources of DigiTimes, suppliers of SLP (substrate-like PCB) boards intended for use in the "iPhone 12" range have been increasing their shipments of the components since July and August. While sources believe the models will debut later than normally scheduled, the higher component shipment rate may suggest Apple's suppliers are doing what they can to minimize the delay.
