Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple TV App Now Available on VIZIO SmartCast TVs in U.S. and Canada With Free Three-Month Apple TV+ Offer

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
VIZIO today announced that the Apple TV app is now available on its 2016 and newer SmartCast TVs in the United States and Canada.

The Apple TV app allows users to stream TV shows and movies from Apple TV+, à-la-carte Apple TV Channels, and their iTunes libraries, as well as buy or rent more than 100,000 shows and movies from the iTunes Store.
From today until October 16, eligible VIZIO SmartCast TV owners in the United States can sign up for Apple TV+ and receive three months free.

The Apple TV app is already available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, PC, Apple TV, select Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, and select Samsung and LG smart TVs. Sony also plans to roll out the Apple TV app later this year, according to Apple.

VIZIO rolled out HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support to its 2016 and newer SmartCast TVs last year.

Tags: Vizio, Apple TV Plus

This article, "Apple TV App Now Available on VIZIO SmartCast TVs in U.S. and Canada With Free Three-Month Apple TV+ Offer" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple’s Hasty IDFA Change Forces App Makers To Re-Think User Journey: AppsFlyer’s Quinn [Video]

Apple’s Hasty IDFA Change Forces App Makers To Re-Think User Journey: AppsFlyer’s Quinn

OAKLAND - Apple's decision to rip up the fabric of ad targeting on iOS devices will have big repercussions, forcing businesses to change both their revenue mode and their user experience. That is..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:29Published
‘Bumpy Road Ahead’ To Apple’s IDFA Change: Forrester’s Liu [Video]

‘Bumpy Road Ahead’ To Apple’s IDFA Change: Forrester’s Liu

Privacy legislation and browsers' third-party cookie deprecation were just the start. Tech companies' latest moves to limit ad targeting aim to do so at the operation system level. Apple has declared..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:24Published
How Apple Benefits From IDFA Change: Washington Post’s Albergotti [Video]

How Apple Benefits From IDFA Change: Washington Post’s Albergotti

Apple may have delayed its proposed change in its IDFA iOS ad toolset - but the switch, when it comes, will nevertheless have profound implications. The Identity for Advertisers component of the mobile..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple TV app now available on Vizio TVs

Apple TV app now available on Vizio TVs Image: Vizio The Apple TV app is now available on Vizio SmartCast TVs to customers in the US and Canada, Vizio announced today. With the app, you can access...
The Verge

Apple TV app rolls out to Vizio Smart TVs, including 3 months free promotion

 Owners of Vizio Smart TVs will now have access to the Apple TV app, which includes Apple TV+, Apple TV Channels, and also movies and TV shows for purchase and...
9to5Mac


Tweets about this

ItsBoyGeorgee

Jorge Agurto RT @engadget: The Apple TV app is now available on Vizio SmartCast TVs https://t.co/mSGh9CvJys https://t.co/W0P9n8eZGp 6 days ago

heydaballoti

Daballoti The Apple TV app is now available on Vizio SmartCast TVs to customers in the US and Canada. With the app, you can a… https://t.co/xhByGsPrC8 6 days ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Apple TV app now available on Vizio SmartCast TVs https://t.co/YOLE1tfhsN 6 days ago

tanzim

tanzim RT @MobileSyrup: Apple TV app now available on Vizio's SmartCast-enabled TVs in Canada https://t.co/8wkw3SfbVW https://t.co/Fd2zSLJZqX 6 days ago

MobileSyrup

MobileSyrup Apple TV app now available on Vizio's SmartCast-enabled TVs in Canada https://t.co/8wkw3SfbVW https://t.co/Fd2zSLJZqX 6 days ago

khateeb321

Khateeb Apple TV App Now Available on VIZIO 2016+ SmartCast TVs in U.S. and Canada https://t.co/QrWfLuiqt0 #apple #tech 6 days ago

SRTurn

Scott R.Turner VIZIO TV and Soundbar owners continue to benefit from an enhanced UX as new streaming apps and interactive features… https://t.co/mwjwOWlQEo 1 week ago

itsnpdigital

It's NP! Digital Inc Apple TV App Now Available on VIZIO SmartCast TVs in U.S. and Canada With Free Three-Month Apple TV+ Offer https://t.co/4K06wtHUpM 1 week ago