14-inch Apple Silicon MacBook Pro coming at 'Time Flies' Apple event, says leaker

AppleInsider Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
A leaker claiming to be the primary source of most of the 2020 Apple leaks is saying that Apple has a lot in store for the September "Time Flies" event, including a 14-inch Apple Silicon MacBook Pro, and, controversially, the possible announcement of the "iPhone 12" family.

Possible 14-inch MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon announcement soon
As with any person claiming to know all the secrets online, this information should be taken skeptically. The Reddit account in question is seven months old with no posts posting history until the "Ask Me Anything" thread. The leaker provided "proof" of their position to r/Apple moderators, some of which AppleInsider has seen, but there is no way to verify the provenance of the information.

News video: Apple Announces iPhone 12 Event

Apple Announces iPhone 12 Event 00:52

 Apple's virtual event will take place September 15th at 1 pm ET.

