14-inch Apple Silicon MacBook Pro coming at 'Time Flies' Apple event, says leaker
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () A leaker claiming to be the primary source of most of the 2020 Apple leaks is saying that Apple has a lot in store for the September "Time Flies" event, including a 14-inch Apple Silicon MacBook Pro, and, controversially, the possible announcement of the "iPhone 12" family.
Possible 14-inch MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon announcement soon
As with any person claiming to know all the secrets online, this information should be taken skeptically. The Reddit account in question is seven months old with no posts posting history until the "Ask Me Anything" thread. The leaker provided "proof" of their position to r/Apple moderators, some of which AppleInsider has seen, but there is no way to verify the provenance of the information.
Privacy legislation and browsers' third-party cookie deprecation were just the start. Tech companies' latest moves to limit ad targeting aim to do so at the operation system level. Apple has declared..
Apple may have delayed its proposed change in its IDFA iOS ad toolset - but the switch, when it comes, will nevertheless have profound implications. The Identity for Advertisers component of the mobile..