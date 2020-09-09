Global  
 

Mark Zuckerberg says Apple's App Store 'deserves scrutiny'

AppleInsider Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday said that Apple has "unilateral control" over the App Store, and said that the platform "deserves scrutiny."

Credit: Facebook, Getty Images
The social media executive made the comments in an interview with Axios when asked about whether Apple's App Store was a monopoly. Both Apple and Facebook are under antitrust investigation by the U.S. House Judiciary Committee.

