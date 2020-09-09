Mark Zuckerberg says Apple's App Store 'deserves scrutiny' Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday said that Apple has "unilateral control" over the App Store, and said that the platform "deserves scrutiny."



The social media executive made the comments in an interview with Axios when asked about whether Apple's App Store was a monopoly. Both Apple and Facebook are under antitrust investigation by the U.S. House Judiciary Committee.



