|
Apple shutting down Sign in with Apple support for Epic Games accounts
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Epic Games users will no longer be able to sign in into apps using the Sign in with Apple service, the "Fortnite" maker said Wednesday.
Credit: AppleInsider
On Aug. 28, Apple shut down Epic Games' developer account after it refused to comply with App Store guidelines. The two companies are embroiled in an ongoing legal battle centered around Apple's app policies and its 30% commission of in-app purchases.
Read more...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this