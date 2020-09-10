Protect Scotland contact tracing app taps Apple-Google Exposure Notification system
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () Scotland this week became the latest European country to roll out a coronavirus contact tracing app built on Apple and Google's Exposure Notification system.
Called Protect Scotland the free app is an opt-in coronavirus tracking measure administered by NHS Scotland's Test and Protect program.Like other apps utilizing the Exposure Notification framework, Protect Scotland operates in the background and uses Bluetooth to exchange anonymous, encrypted identifiers with other devices running the app. When the app discovers another user, it records the distance between devices and the length of time they were in contact with each other.
