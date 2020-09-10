|
Preview of Apple’s September 15 event
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
There’s an Apple event coming soon! Tuesday is the big day, and on this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we’ll talk about our expectations for the event. Stay tuned.
Welcome to the Macworld Podcast, I’m Roman Loyola, here with Jason Cross and Michael Simon.
This is episode 712 Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
*Listen to episode 712*
