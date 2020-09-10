Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Docuseries 'Tiny World' Narrated by Paul Rudd Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Apple today shared the trailer for its upcoming nature docuseries "Tiny World," which is set to launch on Friday, October 2. Narrated by Paul Rudd, Tiny World looks at the world "through the eyes of the tiniest creatures."

Narrated by Paul Rudd, this docuseries showcases nature's lesser-known tiny heroes. Spotlighting small creatures and the extraordinary things they do to survive, each episode is filled with surprising stories and spectacular cinematography.



"Tiny World" is one of three documentary TV shows coming to Apple TV this fall. It will be joined by "Becoming You" and "Earth at Night in Color."



"Becoming You," which debuts on November 13, explores how children's first 2000 days shape their lives, following more than 100 children across the world from Nepal to Japan to Borneo. "Earth at Night in Color" comes out on December 4 and follows animals at night with Tom Hiddleston narrating.



All of the documentary shows are ‌Apple TV‌+ exclusives and can be watched by anyone with an ‌Apple TV‌+ subscription, which is priced at $4.99 for up to six family members. Apple is continuing to give away a free year of ‌Apple TV‌+ with device purchase, though this free year can only be used one time per family.

