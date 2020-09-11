Apple handset sales are moderating in US ahead of 'iPhone 12' launch Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Investment bank JP Morgan is seeing significant moderation in iPhone sales in the United States ahead of the anticipated launch of Apple's "iPhone 12" lineup.



Credit: Andrew O'Hara, AppleInsider

In a research note seen by AppleInsider, analyst Samik Chatterjee cites recent surveys carried out by Wave7 Research analyzing smartphone sales trends across carriers. The research suggests that iPhone sales are moderating, or leveling out. Chatterjee says that's because of the recent launch of Samsung's refreshed handsets, as well as growing anticipation for the "iPhone 12."



