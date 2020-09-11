Alleged iPhone 12 Pro Chassis Shown Off in Video Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Apple's iPhone 12 lineup is set to launch at some point in October, and ahead of the debut of the new iPhones, leaks have been picking up. We've seen a few components such as a display unit and a logic board, but a new video today allegedly features the chassis of the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro.

Shared by EverythingApplePro, the iPhone shell appears similar to dummy ‌iPhone‌ units that have been floating around on the internet since July.





Here it is! Official ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro chassis leak. Confirms mostly same camera with new LiDAR placement, flat sides, magnet cutouts & smart connector-like 5G antenna? This seems to confirm the 6.1 Pro model will get LiDAR too. October can't come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/YifSX7SWxh



— EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) September 11, 2020This appears to be the Pro model due to the three-lens camera setup at the rear, and if accurate, the body suggests the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro could feature a LiDAR Scanner. There have been some rumors that have suggested Apple might limit the LiDAR Scanner to the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro, but that may not be the case.



Apple already introduced a LiDAR Scanner in the 2020 iPad Pro, introducing enhanced augmented reality capabilities. In the ‌iPhone‌, this could also translate to new photographic capabilities. There's an area on the right side that could perhaps be related to the 5G antenna, and the SIM tray has been moved underneath the volume button on the left side. The overall design has iPad Pro-like flat sides, a departure from the rounded look that Apple has used since the ‌iPhone‌ 6.



Though not depicted in the chassis leak, other rumors today have indicated that Apple's 2020 ‌iPhone‌ lineup may not get 120Hz display support. There were mixed rumors on the subject, and now several leakers have suggested that the 2020 ‌iPhone‌ models have gone into mass production without the upgraded 120Hz display.



Apple is set to hold an event on Tuesday, September 15, but current rumors indicate that event will see Apple unveil new Apple Watch models and new iPads rather than new iPhones. If that information is accurate, Apple could instead debut new iPhones at a second event set to be held in October, which would be closer to the projected launch date for the new devices.



Apple typically releases new iPhones in September, but production on this year's devices has been delayed and Apple confirmed in July that the 2020 ‌iPhone‌ lineup is going to launch later than expected.



Along with the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro, Apple is also expected to release a larger 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max, a 5.4-inch standard ‌iPhone 12‌, and a 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ model, with the latter two being the more affordable models that are replacements for the existing iPhone 11. For more on everything rumored for the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup, make sure to check out our iPhone 12 roundup.

Related Roundup: iPhone 12



This article, "Alleged iPhone 12 Pro Chassis Shown Off in Video" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums

