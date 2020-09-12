|
Review: Midi Fighter 3D is an excellent electronic music tool for beginners and experts alike
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Learn to make your own music with the Midi Fighter 3D — a midi controller with high-quality buttons and responsive lighting — that is extremely fun to play.
Spend a little time goofing off with the Midi Fighter 3D — it's extremely fun to play with!
The Midi Fighter 3D features a four-by-four grid of round input buttons, four sound bank buttons, and three function buttons on either side.
Read more...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this