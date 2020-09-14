University of California San Diego launches Apple-Google framework COVID-19 app Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )





The voluntary program, which will be available to students, faculty, and staff, works the same as many other tracker apps that have been developed this year. While the framework has been available for some time now, California's Department of Public Health has been hesitant to adopt it. UCSD will function as a proof-of-concept that could open up the app to the rest of the state.As with other trackers, if a person on campus tests positive for the coronavirus, they can opt-in to notify others of potential exposure.



