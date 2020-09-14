How to watch Apple’s September 15 ‘Time Flies’ event Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

On Tuesday, September 15, Apple will be holding its “Time Flies” event, where the company will be revealing some new products. There has been speculation that we could see new models of the Apple Watch, a new iPad Air, and maybe even a new online fitness service to compete with the likes of Peloton and Daily Burn.



The event will be broadcast online and is available to everyone to watch as it happens. It starts at 10 a.m. Pacific, and will probably go longer than an hour, so plan accordingly. You can add it to your calendar if you go to the Apple Events website and click the “Add to your calendar” button.



