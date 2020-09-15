Global  
 

CBS All Access rebranding to 'Paramount+' in early 2021

AppleInsider Tuesday, 15 September 2020
Coupled with a surge in content, ViacomCBS is rebranding its CBS All Access service in early 2021, renaming it "Paramount+" in time for an international launch of the service.

The Paramount+ logo
Revealed on Tuesday, the rebrand will replace the name of the existing CBS All Access service to "Paramount+" in the first half of 2021. The name, borrowing from the major film studio, uses the same "Plus"-style convention as others, including Disney+ and Apple TV .

