Apple Unveils Apple Watch Series 6 With Blood Oxygen Monitoring and New Color Options Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Apple today announced a new Apple Watch Series 6, sporting new features including blood oxygen monitoring and several new color options.

With Apple Watch Series 6, users will be able to measure your blood oxygen right from their wrist, thanks to advanced algorithms that measure the color of the wearer's blood to measure oxygen levels. It's possible to take a measurement manually in 15 seconds, plus it gives periodic background readings, including while the user sleeps.



The Apple Watch Series 6 includes a new sixth-generation chip, with a dual-core processor based on Apple's A13 chip, which is 20 percent faster than the previous generation model.



In addition, the Series 6 has a 2.5x brighter outdoor always-on display, including an always-on altimeter.



watchOS 7 also brings sleep tracking and will also soon give users warnings for low VO2 Max levels.



This story is part of our ongoing coverage of Apple's virtual "Time Flies" event today. Refresh for more details and follow our live blog.



Related Roundups: Apple Watch 6, watchOS 6, watchOS 7

Tag: September 2020 event

Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now)



This article, "Apple Unveils Apple Watch Series 6 With Blood Oxygen Monitoring and New Color Options" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums 👓 View full article

