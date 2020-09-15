Global  
 

New Apple One Subscription Bundle Offers Savings Up to $25 per Month

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Apple today unveiled several long-awaited "Apple One" service bundles that allow you to subscribe to multiple Apple services for a single monthly fee, saving you some money compared to purchasing each service individually.
There are three Apple One tiers, which include the following services:

· *Individual ($14.95 per month)* - Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB iCloud storage.· *Family ($19.95 per month, shared with six family members)* - ‌Apple Music‌, ‌Apple TV‌+, ‌Apple Arcade‌, and 200GB ‌iCloud‌ storage.· *Premier ($29.95 per month, shared with six family members)* - ‌Apple Music‌, ‌Apple TV‌+, ‌Apple Arcade‌, 2TB ‌iCloud‌ storage, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+.

The Individual plan saves customers $6 compared to purchasing each service separately, while the Family plan offers $8 per month savings. The highest-tier Premier plan saves customers $25 per month and includes the greatest number of services.

The Premier plan is the only plan that offers access to Apple Fitness+, Apple's new fitness-based video lesson service that is set to launch in late 2020.

Fitness+ offers workouts that can be watched on an iPhone, iPad, or ‌Apple TV‌, with fitness-related data collected by the Apple Watch.

Customers who purchase one of Apple's subscription bundles are able to add additional ‌iCloud‌ storage if necessary according to the fine print on the Apple One website.

Apple One bundles will be available later this fall, and one-month free trials will be available for services that you haven't already tried. Fitness+ will be launching later this year.
