Best Buy customers get 6 months of Apple Fitness+ free with Apple Watch purchase
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () Apple is offering new Apple Watch buyers three free months of its upcoming Apple Fitness+ service, but prospective subscribers can score a better trial offer from Best Buy.
Announced on Tuesday, Apple Fitness+ is a workout app and subscription service with native Apple Watch integration. Pre-recorded workouts are displayed on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, and users can keep close tabs on their progress with sensor data pulled from Watch appearing as an overlay on screen.The subscription service is priced at $9.99 per month or $79.99 a year. Apple is offering a 30-day free trial for all users, while customers who buy an Apple Watch Series 3 or newer can nab three months free.
Apple rolled out a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One, focusing a holiday-season product launch on services that are the backbone of Apple's growth strategy and that cater to customers working at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Conway G. Gittens has the...
