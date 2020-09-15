Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Best Buy customers get 6 months of Apple Fitness+ free with Apple Watch purchase

AppleInsider Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Apple is offering new Apple Watch buyers three free months of its upcoming Apple Fitness+ service, but prospective subscribers can score a better trial offer from Best Buy.

Announced on Tuesday, Apple Fitness+ is a workout app and subscription service with native Apple Watch integration. Pre-recorded workouts are displayed on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, and users can keep close tabs on their progress with sensor data pulled from Watch appearing as an overlay on screen.The subscription service is priced at $9.99 per month or $79.99 a year. Apple is offering a 30-day free trial for all users, while customers who buy an Apple Watch Series 3 or newer can nab three months free.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Fitness, membership bundle highlight Apple launch

Fitness, membership bundle highlight Apple launch 02:09

 Apple rolled out a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One, focusing a holiday-season product launch on services that are the backbone of Apple's growth strategy and that cater to customers working at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Conway G. Gittens has the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple September 2020 event in 15 minutes [Video]

Apple September 2020 event in 15 minutes

Credit: Engadget 5G     Duration: 14:55Published
Apple Takes Aim At Peloton [Video]

Apple Takes Aim At Peloton

Now that we’ve all suspended our gym memberships and have spent all pandemic working out at home (right?), Apple has decided to use its Apple Watch as a platform for a new streaming fitness..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Dow Movers: CAT, AAPL [Video]

Dow Movers: CAT, AAPL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Apple registers a 60.8% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple Fitness+ Comes With 3 Month Free Trial When Purchasing Apple Watch, But Best Buy Customers Get 6 Months

 Apple today announced a new Fitness+ service which is set to launch later this year. Fitness+ is a fitness experience that was designed with the Apple Watch in...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •9to5Mac

Apple announces Fitness Plus virtual workouts

Apple announces Fitness Plus virtual workouts Image: Apple Apple is launching a new subscription service for virtual fitness classes called Fitness Plus, the company announced during its presentation...
The Verge Also reported by •TechCrunch

Tweets about this