Apple Fitness+: What you need to know about Apple’s fitness service
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () Online fitness services such as Peloton and Daily Burn have become very popular, and now Apple wants in on the business. They will soon offer Apple Fitness+, the latest service for Apple users. Fitness+ combines your Apple devices, videos, and collected exercise data to allow you to have satisfying workouts.
This article will tell you all you need to know about Apple Fitness+. We’ll update it whenever there are new developments.
*What is Apple Fitness+?*
Internet-based fitness services and apps that work on your iPhone has been around for a while from companies like Aaptiv, Daily Burn, and YogaGlo. They saw a huge growth in popularity thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Now that we’ve all suspended our gym memberships and have spent all pandemic working out at home (right?), Apple has decided to use its Apple Watch as a platform for a new streaming fitness subscription service, called Fitness+. The $9.99/month (or $80/year) service serves up new on-demand workouts...