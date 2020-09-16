Global  
 

Developers Frustrated at Apple for Just One Day's Notice to Submit Apps Ahead of iOS 14 Release Today

MacRumours.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
During its "Time Flies" event yesterday, Apple announced that iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 will be widely released today, providing developers with just one day's notice to submit their optimized apps for review.
While developers have had access to beta versions of the software updates since June, many were caught off guard by Apple's much shorter notice of the final releases. By comparison, Apple started accepting apps built for iOS 13 on September 10 last year, over one week before the software update was released on September 19.


A big WTF at Apple dropping iOS 14 tomorrow without giving developers any notice, or final tools to submit their apps 😂

— Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) September 15, 2020



Apple randomly dropping iOS 14 in one day without any prior notice is very on brand with 2020.

— Shihab (JPEGuin) (@JPEGuin) September 15, 2020



I would like to thank @apple for giving developers less than 24 hours notice on the release of iOS 14. Zero time to submit our apps that support iOS 14’s features. 😕

— Aaron (@AaronTunney) September 15, 2020



Time flies, when you have no notice to submit app updates for iOS 14 🤣

— Dom (@domzy) September 15, 2020



Apple announcing the iOS 14 release date 24 hours ahead of time as a summer ending gift to developers 🤣

— Ben Thompson (@benthompson) September 15, 2020



I wouldn’t say that. It’s two eternal problems:

- Apple’s hardware release dates dictate their software release dates, not the software quality or readiness.

- Most of Apple seems to have *far* too little of an idea of the challenges and conditions faced by outside developers. https://t.co/uWGwlkYEvl

— Marco Arment (@marcoarment) September 16, 2020

iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 should be released to the public around 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time today. We've shared a list of compatible devices for each software update here. Note that Apple has yet to announce a release date for macOS Big Sur.

In an email to developers, Apple said that all iOS and iPadOS apps submitted to the App Store will need to be built with Xcode 12 and the iOS 14 SDK starting in April 2021. Likewise, Apple said all watchOS apps submitted to the App Store will need to be built with Xcode 12 and the watchOS 7 SDK starting in April 2021.
This article, "Developers Frustrated at Apple for Just One Day's Notice to Submit Apps Ahead of iOS 14 Release Today" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Developers frustrated at just one day’s notice of iOS, iPadOS and watchOS rollout

 There weren’t too many surprises in yesterday’s event, but there was one big one – and it was one which left developers frustrated. Apple gave just one...
9to5Mac

Apple pisses off devs by launching iOS 14 with just a day’s notice

 Apple’s September event held virtually yesterday didn’t have too many surprises for customers. Almost everyone new that new Apple Watches, refreshed iPads,...
The Next Web Also reported by •9to5Mac

