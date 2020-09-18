Global  
 

Apple TV+ review: Ewan McGregor goes electric in engaging 'Long Way Up'

AppleInsider Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Ewan McGregor and his TV host friend, Charley Boorman, take another of their famously very extended motorcycle trips, this time in Apple TV+'s first travel show.

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman in "Long Way Up," premiering globally September 18 on Apple TV+.
Long Way Up is Apple TV+'s first stab at an Anthony Bourdain-style adventure travel show, and they've certainly gone big with it. The show features actor Ewan McGregor and his friend, Charley Boorman, going on a three-month, 13,000-mile motorcycle trip. Filmed in the fall of 2019, they ride through South America, Central America and Mexico, before finishing up in Los Angeles.

Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman Preview 'Long Way Up'

Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman Preview 'Long Way Up' 02:18

 It's all about the journey rather than the destination for motorcycle pals, Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman. While catching up with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, the dynamic duo preview what audiences can expect from their new Apple TV+ series "Long Way Up", which sees them hop on their Harleys...

Ewan McGregor added challenge to latest adventure by riding prototype eco-bike [Video]

Ewan McGregor added challenge to latest adventure by riding prototype eco-bike

Ewan McGregor has recounted his latest motorbike adventure was a challenge at times when he and his friend Charley Boorman couldn't find a plug-in for their eco-Harley Davidsons.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Long Way Up on Apple TV+ - Official Trailer [Video]

Long Way Up on Apple TV+ - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Apple TV+ documentary series Long Way Up, follow-up to 2007's Long Way Down. It features Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman. Long Way Up Release Date: September..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:16Published

Watch Rivian's electric pickup truck tow Ewan McGregor in 'Long Way Up'

 More about Ewan Mcgregor, Electric Vehicles, Rivian, Tech, and Movies Tv Shows
Mashable


