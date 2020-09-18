Apple TV+ review: Ewan McGregor goes electric in engaging 'Long Way Up'
Friday, 18 September 2020 () Ewan McGregor and his TV host friend, Charley Boorman, take another of their famously very extended motorcycle trips, this time in Apple TV+'s first travel show.
Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman in "Long Way Up," premiering globally September 18 on Apple TV+.
Long Way Up is Apple TV+'s first stab at an Anthony Bourdain-style adventure travel show, and they've certainly gone big with it. The show features actor Ewan McGregor and his friend, Charley Boorman, going on a three-month, 13,000-mile motorcycle trip. Filmed in the fall of 2019, they ride through South America, Central America and Mexico, before finishing up in Los Angeles.
It's all about the journey rather than the destination for motorcycle pals, Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman. While catching up with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, the dynamic duo preview what audiences can expect from their new Apple TV+ series "Long Way Up", which sees them hop on their Harleys...