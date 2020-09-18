Global  
 

Epic Games Announces 'Fortnite: Save the World' Will No Longer Be Playable on macOS

Friday, 18 September 2020
Epic Games has announced that "Fortnite: Save the World" will no longer be playable on macOS, after Apple terminated ‌Epic Games‌' developer account.

Fortnite has been in violation of the ‌App Store‌ rules since August 13, when it introduced a direct payment option that skirted Apple's in-app purchase system by allowing payments directly to ‌‌Epic Games‌‌. Shortly after Epic blatantly disregarded ‌‌App Store‌‌ policies, Apple pulled the app from the ‌‌App Store‌‌, leading to a lawsuit from Epic and a quickly escalating legal fight between the two companies.

Since Epic initiated the dispute with Apple, it has refused to back down from the direct purchase option added to Fortnite, and Apple has refused to allow the app in the ‌‌App Store‌‌ while the direct payment option remains. Apple told Epic that it was ready to "welcome Fortnite back onto iOS" if Epic removed the direct payment option and returned to the status quo while the legal battle plays out in court, but Epic has refused.

At the end of last month, Apple terminated ‌Epic Games‌' developer account, meaning that it can no longer develop apps or issue updates for any of Apple's operating systems. The result of this is seen in the confirmation from Epic that Fortnite: Save the World will be losing support on macOS.
Apple is preventing Epic from signing games and patches for distribution on Mac, which ends our ability to develop and offer Fortnite: Save the World for the platform. Specifically, our upcoming v14.20 release will cause bugs for players on v13.40, resulting in a very poor experience. Since we are no longer able to sign updates and release fixes for these issues, beginning September 23, 2020, Fortnite: Save the World will no longer be playable on macOS.
Epic also said that it will be issuing an automatic refund for recent in-game purchases. As of today, in-game purchases will no longer be available on macOS. Due to cross-progression, players' Heroes, Schematics, and Homebase will automatically transfer across supported platforms.
Fortnite: Battle Royale remains playable for Mac users at this time on the v13.40 build, but is no longer receiving version updates due to Apple's actions.
The statement insinuated that Apple was at fault by emphasizing that the development is a result of "Apple's actions."

Apple and ‌Epic Games‌ are preparing for a hearing on a preliminary injunction to decide whether Apple will be compelled to return Fortnite to the ‌App Store‌ as the legal battle between the two companies plays out. Apple has since filed a countersuit against Epic requesting damages for breach of contract.
