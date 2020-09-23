Mariah Carey Interviewed on 'The Oprah Conversation' for Apple TV+

Global  
 

Mariah Carey has been interviewed by Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+ show "The Oprah Conversation," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The virtual interview takes a look at Carey's new memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey." Although Winfrey has interviewed Carey several times previously, this new interview is said to be a more intimate discussion with personal anecdotes.

Previous episodes of the Oprah Conversation have interviewed Emmanuel Acho, host of "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man," Professor Ibram X. Kendi, author of "How to Be an Antiracist," and Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative.

Carey is also working on a Christmas special for Apple TV+, titled "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special."

The Christmas special will feature Mariah Carey and a "star-studded lineup of surprise guest appearances" offering a "magical holiday journey to enliven the Christmas spirit around the world." It will combine music, dancing, and animation, driven by a "universally heartwarming story."

The episode of The Oprah Conversation featuring Mariah Carey debuts tomorrow on ‌Apple TV‌+.

