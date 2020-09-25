Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Pays $40+ Million for Worldwide Rights to Upcoming Film 'Cherry'

MacRumours.com Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Apple has paid in the high $40 millions for the rights to upcoming movie "Cherry," reports Deadline. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who were responsible for "Avengers: Endgame," "Cherry" is a crime drama that's an adaptation of a novel by Nico Walker.
In "Cherry," actor Tom Holland (known for his role as Spider-Man) plays a Cleveland man named Walker who joins the army after being spurned by the love of his life. He becomes an Army medic in Iraq and is traumatized by the experience, suffering from PTSD.

To treat his PTSD, Walker is treated with Oxycontin, and that eventually leads to a heroin addiction. To pay for the drugs, Walker begins robbing banks.

The $40 million+ price tag for "Cherry" marks one of the biggest film deals of the year, and it provides Apple with an awards season contender. Apple's plan is to qualify with the Academy and then premiere "Cherry" in early 2021 on Apple TV+.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus

This article, "Apple Pays $40+ Million for Worldwide Rights to Upcoming Film 'Cherry'" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Netflix acquires rights to ‘Malcolm & Marie’ in $30 million deal [Video]

Netflix acquires rights to ‘Malcolm & Marie’ in $30 million deal

Netflix has outbid HBO, Amazon, Searchlight, Apple and MGM to acquire the worldwide rights to ‘Malcolm & Marie’.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Evacuations Ordered As Apple Fire Burns In Cherry Valley, Threatens Homes [Video]

Evacuations Ordered As Apple Fire Burns In Cherry Valley, Threatens Homes

A large brush fire expanded from 1,700 to 1,900 acres overnight and threatened homes Saturday in Cherry Valley, prompting the evacuation of residents from a number of neighborhoods. Joy Benedict..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:27Published
Evacuations Ordered As Apple Fire Burns 900 Acres In Cherry Valley, Threatens Homes [Video]

Evacuations Ordered As Apple Fire Burns 900 Acres In Cherry Valley, Threatens Homes

A large brush fire blackened approximately 900 acres and threatened homes Friday in Cherry Valley, prompting the evacuation of residents from a number of neighborhoods.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple acquires rights to upcoming Russo brothers film 'Cherry'

 The film "Cherry," is a harrowing drama, that shines a light on the nation's ongoing opiate problem through the true story of a U.S. Army veteran. Tom Holland...
AppleInsider


Tweets about this

ninek4ne

เคนคลุงลุงเคน Apple Pays $40+ Million for Worldwide Rights to Upcoming Film 'Cherry' https://t.co/FCzEEFAJYp #MacRumors 25 seconds ago

EudesRJ

Luiz C. Eudes Corrêa Apple Pays $40+ Million for Worldwide Rights to Upcoming Film 'Cherry' https://t.co/7NVu8Abi3n 1 minute ago

PayNewsBR

Usuários de carteiras digitais do Brasil Apple Pays $40+ Million for Worldwide Rights to Upcoming Film 'Cherry' https://t.co/qBDQFOqRAg Venha discutir isso… https://t.co/UIWlufuT6j 4 minutes ago

95tuanle

Tuan Le RT @MacRumors: Apple Pays $40+ Million for Worldwide Rights to Upcoming Film ‘Cherry’ https://t.co/gB6GeCkptx by @julipuli https://t.co/o7b… 9 minutes ago

IT_securitynews

IT Security News - www.itsecuritynews.info Apple Pays $40+ Million for Worldwide Rights to Upcoming Film ‘Cherry’ https://t.co/pgKYIjAthR 21 minutes ago

aivanet

AIVAnet #News #Apple #IOS5 Apple Pays $40+ Million for Worldwide Rights to Upcoming Film ‘Cherry’ https://t.co/fMMEJEkW9d 25 minutes ago

AldoMedia

AldoMedia, LLC. ￼📎 Apple Pays $40+ Million for Worldwide Rights to Upcoming Film 'Cherry': Apple has paid in the high $40 millions for… https://t.co/d7owYwue5g 26 minutes ago

techandmoree

tech news and a bit Apple Pays $40+ Million for Worldwide Rights to Upcoming Film 'Cherry' https://t.co/Q5fIKJewGC 33 minutes ago