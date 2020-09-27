Global  
 

Review: Flash 2.0 USB-C Graphene 210W Power Bank is powerful but costly

AppleInsider Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
The Flash 2.0 USB-C Graphene 210W Power Bank is a unique and expensive charging solution that utilizes Panasonic graphene battery cells in a compact form factor.

Flash 2.0 USB-C Graphene 210W Power Bank
This battery pack offers up to 100W output from a single port to efficiently charge even a 16-inch MacBook Pro. This power bank tries to stand out from the rest by using Panasonic graphene battery cells with multiple charging capabilities and an LED charge indicator.

