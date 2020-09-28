AirPlay 2 and HomeKit Coming to Select 4K Roku TVs and Devices Later This Year Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Roku today announced that AirPlay 2 and HomeKit will be rolling out to select 4K TVs and devices as part of a free software update later this year.

AirPlay 2 will enable users to stream videos, music, podcasts, and more directly from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to a compatible Roku smart TV, with no Apple TV box necessary. And with HomeKit support, users can easily control the TV's power, volume, source, and more using Siri or the Home app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.



Roku-based smart TVs are available from brands such as TCL, Sharp, Hisense, Hitachi, Sanyo, and RCA, or customers can connect a Roku streaming stick to their existing smart TV via the HDMI port to access the platform.



Roku OS 9.4 will begin rolling out to select Roku players this month and is expected to roll out to all supported streaming players, including the all-new Roku Ultra and Roku Streambar, in the coming weeks. Roku TV models are expected to receive the update in phases over the coming months, according to the company.



Eligible customers who purchase and activate a Roku device from October 23, 2020 to January 31, 2021 will receive a promotional code for three months free of Apple TV+. The offer is limited to new Apple TV+ subscribers.



