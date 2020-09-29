Yale HomeKit Smart Delivery Box and Smart Cabinet Lock now available to order Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Yale's HomeKit-capable Smart Storage boxes are now available to order that aim to increase the security of your home deliveries and interior valuables.



Yale Smart Delivery Box (left) and Smart Cabinet Lock (right)

After being shown off at CES 2020, Yale Home is finally making both its Yale Delivery Box and Yale Smart Cabinet Lock available to purchase.



