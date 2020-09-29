Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Yale HomeKit Smart Delivery Box and Smart Cabinet Lock now available to order

AppleInsider Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Yale's HomeKit-capable Smart Storage boxes are now available to order that aim to increase the security of your home deliveries and interior valuables.

Yale Smart Delivery Box (left) and Smart Cabinet Lock (right)
After being shown off at CES 2020, Yale Home is finally making both its Yale Delivery Box and Yale Smart Cabinet Lock available to purchase.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Google Duo to be available in Android TV soon [Video]

Google Duo to be available in Android TV soon

Tech giant Google has announced that its video calling application Google Duo is soon coming to Android TV. According to Mashable, Google Duo has been around for almost 5 years and has been available..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
‘We Have Opportunity to Drive Addressability Forward’: Vizio’s Adam Gaynor [Video]

‘We Have Opportunity to Drive Addressability Forward’: Vizio’s Adam Gaynor

Television advertising for years has been the best way to reach mass audiences, and ongoing technological advancements are helping to refine its reach with better targeting. Addressable TV advertising..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:39Published

Tweets about this