AMC+ launches on Apple TV Channels for $8.99 per month Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

AMC+ bundles content from AMC, Sundance, Shudder, and iFC Films into one streaming service now available on Apple TV Channels.



AMC+ now available on Apple TV channels

AMC+ is a premium streaming service that bundles content from multiple studios owned by the Comcast brand. The service first launched in June to Comcast customers, but now is available as a channel on the Apple TV app.



