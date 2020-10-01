|
AMC+ launches on Apple TV Channels for $8.99 per month
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
AMC+ bundles content from AMC, Sundance, Shudder, and iFC Films into one streaming service now available on Apple TV Channels.
AMC+ is a premium streaming service that bundles content from multiple studios owned by the Comcast brand. The service first launched in June to Comcast customers, but now is available as a channel on the Apple TV app.
