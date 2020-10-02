Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac review: Good protection for a good price Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The last time we looked at Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac we had concerns. We found some protection issues that were later ameliorated, but we weren't impressed with the interface. That was more than two years ago, however, and moving into 2021 Bitdefender is an entirely different beast.



The interface has been totally overhauled, and it may be again soon as the current version on Mac is slightly behind the look of its Windows counterpart. Regardless, the basic structure is the same as what we have on Windows, and the new look is far better than what Bitdefender for Mac presented the last time we looked.



*Malware blocking performance*



IDG



Bitdefender for Mac's primary dashboard.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

