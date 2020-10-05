Global  
 

How to use the new Camera app features in iOS 14

AppleInsider Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Apple's changes and updates to the Camera app in iOS 14 are mostly quite small, but there are so many of them.

All of the Camera updates are about making it quicker to take a shot
It's not true that there are more updates to the Camera app than there are in the rest of iOS 14, but it may feel like it. Few people are going to use all of the new features, but everyone is going to find that taking photographs is quicker and gets better results.

