Apple's Tim Millet talks A14 Bionic, machine learning in new interview

AppleInsider Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Apple's Vice President of Platform Architecture offers insight on the new A14 Bionic processor, the importance of machine learning, and how Apple continues to separate itself from its competitors in a new interview.

The new iPad Air was announced at Apple's September event, and within the new device, Apple's A14 Bionic processor is could already prove to be a significant upgrade over the previous generation.According to Apple, the A14 Bionic offers a 30% boost for CPU performance, while using a new four-core graphics architecture for a 30% faster graphics boost, compared against the A12 Bionic used in the iPad Air 3. Against the A13, the benchmarks suggest the A14 offers a 19% improvement in CPU performance and 27% for graphics.

