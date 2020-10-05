Apple leadership reap up to $60M each in vested stock bonus Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Three members of Apple's leadership team, CFO Luca Maestri, COO Jeffrey Williams and SVP of Legal and Global Security Katherine Adams, each saw a batch of restricted stock units vest last week.



Revealed in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings made public on Monday, Maestri and Williams both acquired 519,080 shares of Apple stock on Oct. 1, a lode worth just under $60.5 million at the end of trading today. Adams saw 459,856 RSUs worth nearly $53.6 million vest on the Oct. 1 conversion date.Apple withheld 275,649 shares from Maestri and Williams' awards, and 227,496 shares from Adams, to satisfy tax laws.



Read more... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Corey Boogaard RT @applestreem: Apple leadership reap up to $60M each in vested stock bonus https://t.co/v3XESlchtI https://t.co/DgU8k70EUe 1 week ago Tech_I_Need Apple leadership reap up to $60M each in vested stock bonus https://t.co/4buD7va5Dl 1 week ago Alan Nishihara Apple leadership reap up to $60M each in vested stock bonus... https://t.co/WS5Y30BZi3 1 week ago Apple Streem Apple leadership reap up to $60M each in vested stock bonus https://t.co/v3XESlchtI https://t.co/DgU8k70EUe 1 week ago HamacaSoft  Apple leadership reap up to $60M each in vested stock bonus https://t.co/7wkgcKQgS2 1 week ago

