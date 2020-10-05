Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple leadership reap up to $60M each in vested stock bonus

AppleInsider Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Three members of Apple's leadership team, CFO Luca Maestri, COO Jeffrey Williams and SVP of Legal and Global Security Katherine Adams, each saw a batch of restricted stock units vest last week.

Revealed in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings made public on Monday, Maestri and Williams both acquired 519,080 shares of Apple stock on Oct. 1, a lode worth just under $60.5 million at the end of trading today. Adams saw 459,856 RSUs worth nearly $53.6 million vest on the Oct. 1 conversion date.Apple withheld 275,649 shares from Maestri and Williams' awards, and 227,496 shares from Adams, to satisfy tax laws.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CoreyBoogaard

Corey Boogaard RT @applestreem: Apple leadership reap up to $60M each in vested stock bonus https://t.co/v3XESlchtI https://t.co/DgU8k70EUe 1 week ago

TechINeed

Tech_I_Need Apple leadership reap up to $60M each in vested stock bonus https://t.co/4buD7va5Dl 1 week ago

Alan_Nishihara

Alan Nishihara Apple leadership reap up to $60M each in vested stock bonus... https://t.co/WS5Y30BZi3 1 week ago

applestreem

Apple Streem Apple leadership reap up to $60M each in vested stock bonus https://t.co/v3XESlchtI https://t.co/DgU8k70EUe 1 week ago

hamacasoft

HamacaSoft  Apple leadership reap up to $60M each in vested stock bonus https://t.co/7wkgcKQgS2 1 week ago