Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Event Hashtag on Twitter Gets Another Custom Apple Logo

MacRumours.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
The #AppleEvent hashtag on Twitter has today been customized to include an Apple logo reflecting the orange and blue hues of Apple's "Hi, Speed" event invites.

According to Jane Manchun Wong's Hashflag Browser, the new Apple logo was added to the hashtag yesterday and will be active through to the day of the event itself on Tuesday, October 13.


New Apple Event hashtag image #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/BiRMYrvKdk

— Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) October 7, 2020
Ahead of Apple's "Time Flies" event last month, Apple customized the #AppleEvent Twitter hashtag before announcing the event, thereby revealing that the release of invitations was imminent. This time, Apple seems to have been conscious to not add the hashtag logo until after invites were sent.

Apple's "Hi, Speed" event is set to take place on Tuesday, October 13. Since the new ‌iPad‌ Air, eighth-generation ‌‌iPad‌‌, and Apple Watch Series 6 were already announced last month, the October event is expected to be iPhone-centric with Apple introducing the new iPhone 12 lineup.
Tags: Apple event, October 2020 event

This article, "Apple Event Hashtag on Twitter Gets Another Custom Apple Logo" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Apple Officially Announces October 13 Event

Apple Officially Announces October 13 Event 00:33

 Apple Officially Announces October 13 Event

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple launches online store in India [Video]

Apple launches online store in India

Apple has finally marked its first retail presence in the country by way of its very own e-commerce portal named Apple Store Online. The store offers a full range of its products and services directly..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published
Apple’s IDFA Change Will Hurt Publishers & Advertisers: Epsilon’s Elert [Video]

Apple’s IDFA Change Will Hurt Publishers & Advertisers: Epsilon’s Elert

By ripping up the fabric of ad targeting on iOS devices in pursuit of consumer privacy enhancement, Apple will impact advertisers and publishers alike. That is the view of one marketing executive who..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:35Published
WEB EXTRA: Apple Introduces New Products [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Apple Introduces New Products

Apple just announced a new Apple Watch, iPad and iPad Air. The product launch event looked a little different than the usual apple unveilings, it was virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:00Published

Tweets about this

ibugtoday

iBUG Today RT @MacRumors: Apple Event Hashtag on Twitter Gets Another Custom Apple Logo https://t.co/xTY9pBhhFz by @hartleycharlton https://t.co/TZcfk… 3 minutes ago

JerThaPlug

Drinhupa, minha vida i’m fine RT @iPhone_News: Apple Event Hashtag on Twitter Gets Another Custom Apple Logo https://t.co/GM6UGNa5Hi 11 minutes ago

IT_securitynews

IT Security News - www.itsecuritynews.info Apple Event Hashtag on Twitter Gets Another Custom Apple Logo https://t.co/B2ByySWS4t 13 minutes ago

aivanet

AIVAnet #News #Apple #IOS5 Apple Event Hashtag on Twitter Gets Another Custom Apple Logo https://t.co/sYB2BkoUuZ 16 minutes ago

iPhone_News

All Apple, Always | News, Reviews, Guides Apple Event Hashtag on Twitter Gets Another Custom Apple Logo https://t.co/GM6UGNa5Hi 17 minutes ago