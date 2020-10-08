Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple's 'iPhone 12' debut will be 'most significant iPhone event in years,' says Morgan Stanley

AppleInsider Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Ahead of Apple's "iPhone 12" event on Oct. 13, Morgan Stanley is raising its iPhone estimates on new average selling price (ASP) analysis and iPhone build data.

Credit: Andrew O'Hara, AppleInsider
In a research note to investors seen by AppleInsider, lead analyst Katy Huberty writes that the bank's iPhone mix and pricing analysis indicates that Wall Street's unit build and ASP estimates "remain too low" for 2021.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Financial Focus for October 6

Financial Focus for October 6 00:58

 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. The wait is almost over for Apple fans as invitations have gone out for an event on Oct. 13 where the latest iPhone will likely be unveiled. The top of the invitation says "Hi, Speed" and many...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple Officially Announces October 13 Event [Video]

Apple Officially Announces October 13 Event

Apple Officially Announces October 13 Event

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:27Published
You have until today to submit lawsuit against Apple [Video]

You have until today to submit lawsuit against Apple

You have until today to submit a claim in the iPhone class action settlement against Apple. The settlement was the result of Apple admitting it used software updates to deliberately slow down phones.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
Apple May Release New Headphones Alongside iPhone [Video]

Apple May Release New Headphones Alongside iPhone

Apple May Release New Headphones Alongside iPhone

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:26Published

Tweets about this

WhatDigital

What Digital Apple's 'iPhone 12' debut will be 'most significant iPhone event in years,' says Morgan Stanley | Ap... (https://t.co/Qeknl8ZxQg) 4 minutes ago

avfolk

Michael Sidoric Apple's 'iPhone 12' debut will be 'most significant iPhone event in years,' says Morgan Stanley | AppleInsider https://t.co/BIBypA8jUn 6 minutes ago

EricRRogers

Eric Apple's 'iPhone 12' debut will be 'most significant iPhone event in years,' says Morgan Stanley https://t.co/hAWDqr9Sxw 15 minutes ago

zimaaaam

Zimaam RT @appleinsider: Ahead of Apple's #iPhone12 event on Oct. 13, Morgan Stanley is raising its #iPhone estimates on new average selling price… 17 minutes ago

appleinsider

AppleInsider Ahead of Apple's #iPhone12 event on Oct. 13, Morgan Stanley is raising its #iPhone estimates on new average selling… https://t.co/LcEB7gXEVp 23 minutes ago

dalevirgo

Dale Dizzle Virgo Multiple sources point to iPhone 12 event on October 13 The iPhone 12 will debut at a special event on October13,… https://t.co/JVzZyrHJaT 3 hours ago

KARLewis

Dayne iPhone 12: Apple finally set the date for its latest iPhone's debut - The iPhone maker's biggest event of the year… https://t.co/tequUiSC5g 21 hours ago

kstewart

Kevin Stewart RT @jonfortt: The next Apple event will be Tuesday 10/13, when new iPhones will make their debut. Here's a look at what the iPhone has done… 1 day ago