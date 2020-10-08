Apple's 'iPhone 12' debut will be 'most significant iPhone event in years,' says Morgan Stanley
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () Ahead of Apple's "iPhone 12" event on Oct. 13, Morgan Stanley is raising its iPhone estimates on new average selling price (ASP) analysis and iPhone build data.
Credit: Andrew O'Hara, AppleInsider
In a research note to investors seen by AppleInsider, lead analyst Katy Huberty writes that the bank's iPhone mix and pricing analysis indicates that Wall Street's unit build and ASP estimates "remain too low" for 2021.
