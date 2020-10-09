Global  
 

Full Details of iPhone 12 Lineup Allegedly Leaked Ahead of Next Week's Apple Event

MacRumours.com Friday, 9 October 2020
A Chinese Weibo account going by the name "Kang" this morning posted allegedly accurate information for every product set to be announced at the upcoming Apple event on October 13, including details on the full iPhone 12 lineup.
An image of the original post in Chinese has been tweeted by leaker Ice Universe, who has provided accurate information on unreleased Apple products in the past. The following details in English rely on a machine translation of the original post:· *‌iPhone 12‌ Mini (5.4-inches)*· Price: from $699· Camera: dual lens (f/1.6)· Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB· Colors: Black, White, Red, Blue, Green· Preorder date: November 6

· Launch date: November 13· *‌iPhone 12‌ (6.1-inches)*· Price: from $799· Camera: dual lens (f/1.6)· Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB· Colors: Black, White, Red, Blue, Green· Preorder date: October 16· Launch date: October 23· *‌iPhone 12‌ Pro (6.1-inches)*· Price: from $999· Camera: triple lens (LiDAR + wide angle with 7P lens, f/1.6, 52mm focal length telephoto, 4x optical zoom)· Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB· Colors: Gold, Silver, Graphite, Blue· Preorder date: October 16· Launch date: October 23· *‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max (6.7-inches)*· Price: from $1099· Camera: triple lens (LiDAR + wide angle with 7P lens, f/1.6, 52mm focal length telephoto, 5x optical zoom)· Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB· Colors: Gold, Silver, Graphite, Blue· Preorder date: November 13· Launch date: November 20According to the leak, all four ‌iPhone 12‌ models will have Super Retina XDR displays and a new hardened Ceramic Shield glass screen, and all are capable of shooting Dolby Vision video, offering higher dynamic range. In addition, all phones are said to support 5G, but only the U.S. models of the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup will reportedly support the faster mmWave 5G band.

This story is developing, more to follow...
