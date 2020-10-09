'iPhone 12 Mini' and 'iPhone 12 Pro Max' Said to Launch Next Month Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Earlier today, Chinese leaker "Kang" shared allegedly accurate information for the products set to be announced at the upcoming Apple event on October 13, including details on the full iPhone 12 lineup.

According to the leaker's information, which was later modified with corrections for product availability timeframes, the 5.4-inch "‌iPhone 12‌ Mini" will be available to preorder on November 6 or 7, with a launch date of November 13 or 14.



Meanwhile, the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max will allegedly be available to preorder on November 13 or 14, with a launch date of November 20 or 21.



Bloomberg believes that Apple will stagger the iPhone launches in 2020, while DigiTimes has previously suggested the two 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ models could come out first in October, with the 6.7 and 5.4-inch models to follow. Leaker John Prosser today has also claimed DigiTimes was correct earlier in the year.



It's worth noting however that Apple traditionally doesn't open ‌iPhone‌ pre-orders or launch products at weekends, and the initial dates in the two-day timeframes provided by Kang – November 7, November 14, and November 21 – all fall on a Saturday.



Assuming therefore that Kang's dates are ballpark accurate, preorders for the "‌iPhone 12‌ mini" will commence on Friday, November 6 and the device will launch on Friday, November 13 – the same day that pre-orders for the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max would be expected to commence. Apple's largest ever handset would then launch one week later on Friday, November 20.



With likewise adjustments, pre-orders for the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro models could begin on Friday, October 16, one week after Apple's "Hi, Speed" event, and the first ‌iPhone 12‌ shipments and an official launch could happen on Friday, October 23.



Of course, nothing is certain, but we'll know for sure when the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup is announced at Apple's event on Tuesday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.



Tag: Kang



This article, "'iPhone 12 Mini' and 'iPhone 12 Pro Max' Said to Launch Next Month" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums 👓 View full article

