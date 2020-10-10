Wireless CarPlay support expected in 2021 Honda Accord Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Honda appears to be preparing its 2021 Accord range of sedan cars to have wireless CarPlay available to use, a feature that does away with the need to tether an iPhone to the infotainment system.



2020 Honda Accord Touring 2.0T

Shared in a tip to AppleInsider, a PDF version of the "Owner's Manual" labeled for the 2021 Accord details how to use the variety of features included in different variants of the car range. Searches of the manual indicate Honda intends to offer both Siri Eyes Free and Apple CarPlay to buyers of the model, though availability of the features may only be offered on select models in the range, or as a customization.



