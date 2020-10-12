iPhone 12 preview: New design, colors, and sizes, 5G, and no earbuds Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

After a month-long delay that moved it from its traditional September time slot, the annual iPhone event is almost here. On Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, Apple will kick off its “Hi, Speed” event and we’ll get the first official look at the iPhone 12.



But as usual, very little about it is unknown. We’ve been hearing rumors about the iPhone 12 for over a year now and a pretty complete picture of the new handsets has emerged over the last few weeks. So if you like surprises, stop reading. Otherwise, here’s what you can expect to see.



*iPhone 12: Design*



The iPhone hasn’t really changed much since the home button-less iPhone X landed on the scene with a four-figure price tag, but the 12 looks to shake things up a bit. Instead of the curved edges that we’re used to, the iPhone 12 will reportedly adopt a “flat” design reminiscent of the iPad Pro. Renders show a design somewhat reminiscent of the iPhone 5, with slightly squarer corners and completely flat edges.



