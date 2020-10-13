Third-party magnetic 'iPhone 12' wireless charger debuts ahead of Apple event Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

MPOW Japan, a third-party accessories manufacturer, debuted a magnetically attached wireless charging system for "iPhone 12" late Monday, bolstering rumors that Apple's next-generation handset will support the feature.



Announced in a press release, the as-yet-unnamed charger is built to support a new magnetic charging specification that will see introduction with "iPhone 12."According to MPOW, the charger incorporates a "specially processed" ring-shaped magnet that is positioned strategically around a central charging coil. A similar arrangement is disposed in "iPhone 12," the company says, allowing for firm attachment to compatible accessories.



