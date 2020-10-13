Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Third-party magnetic 'iPhone 12' wireless charger debuts ahead of Apple event

AppleInsider Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
MPOW Japan, a third-party accessories manufacturer, debuted a magnetically attached wireless charging system for "iPhone 12" late Monday, bolstering rumors that Apple's next-generation handset will support the feature.

Announced in a press release, the as-yet-unnamed charger is built to support a new magnetic charging specification that will see introduction with "iPhone 12."According to MPOW, the charger incorporates a "specially processed" ring-shaped magnet that is positioned strategically around a central charging coil. A similar arrangement is disposed in "iPhone 12," the company says, allowing for firm attachment to compatible accessories.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Apple's new 'iPhone 12' has a 5G problem

Apple's new 'iPhone 12' has a 5G problem 01:42

 5G will finally get its U.S. closeup with the expected debut of Apple Inc's next iPhone on Tuesday. But the blazing speeds promised will not materialize for most Americans. Conway G. Gittens has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple To Hold Biggest iPhone Event Ever [Video]

Apple To Hold Biggest iPhone Event Ever

Apple To Hold Biggest iPhone Event Ever

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:26Published
Apple's iPhone 12 Event preview: 4 new iPhones? [Video]

Apple's iPhone 12 Event preview: 4 new iPhones?

iPhone 12 Mini?

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 04:19Published
Details of iPhone 12 Leak [Video]

Details of iPhone 12 Leak

New details about iPhone 12 have been revealed by a leaker names "Kang." "Kang" the phone's price, release date, camera specifications, colors, and other information. He is said to have a strong..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:26Published

Tweets about this