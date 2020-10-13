Global  
 

Apple Event: When to Watch the iPhone 12 Launch in Time Zones Around the World

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Apple is hosting an online streaming media event for the public and press on Tuesday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone 12 lineup, and potentially a number of other new products during the event, dubbed "Hi, Speed." Here's how you can watch it and when, wherever you are in the world.*How to Watch the Apple Event*

· Apple will provide a stream of the event on its Apple Events page nearer to the start time.· If you have access to an Apple TV, you can visit the Events icons and you should be able to stream the event directly to your TV.· Apple is also hosting a live stream on YouTube (embedded below).
*When to Watch the Apple Event*Here's when the event will begin based on other time zones in the United States and around the world:· Honolulu, Hawaii — 7:00 a.m. HAST

· Anchorage, Alaska — 9:00 a.m. AKDT

· *Cupertino, California — 10:00 a.m. PDT*

· Phoenix, Arizona — 10:00 a.m. MST

· Vancouver, Canada — 10:00 a.m. PDT

· Denver, Colorado — 11:00 a.m. MDT

· Dallas, Texas — 12:00 noon CDT

· New York, New York — 1:00 p.m. EDT

· Raleigh, North Carolina — 1:00 p.m. EDT

· Toronto, Canada — 1:00 p.m. EDT

· Halifax, Canada — 2:00 p.m. ADT

· Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — 2:00 p.m. BRT

· London, United Kingdom — 6:00 p.m. BST

· Berlin, Germany — 7:00 p.m. CEST

· Paris, France — 7:00 p.m. CEST

· Cape Town, South Africa — 7:00 p.m. SAST

· Moscow, Russia — 8:00 p.m. MSK

· Helsinki, Finland — 8:00 p.m. EEST

· Istanbul, Turkey — 8:00 p.m. TRT

· Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 9:00 p.m. GST

· Delhi, India — 10:30 p.m. IST

· Jakarta, Indonesia — 12:00 a.m. WIB next day

· Shanghai, China — 1:00 a.m. CST next day

· Singapore — 1:00 a.m. SGT next day

· Perth, Australia — 1:00 a.m. AWST next day

· Hong Kong — 1:00 a.m. HKT next day

· Seoul, South Korea — 2:00 a.m. KST next day

· Tokyo, Japan — 2:00 a.m. JST next day

· Adelaide, Australia — 2:30 a.m. ACST next day

· Sydney, Australia — 3:00 a.m. AEST next day

· Auckland, New Zealand — 5:00 a.m. NZST next day

We'll post any last-minute rumors today as we await Apple's event. Join us at MacRumors for our live blog or get involved in the iPhone forum which is sure to be buzzing as Apple announces its latest smartphone lineup.
This article, "Apple Event: When to Watch the iPhone 12 Launch in Time Zones Around the World" first appeared on MacRumors.com

