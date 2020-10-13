Twitter Gains Unique 'Like' Animation for Apple Event Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Twitter has today added a unique "like" animation for Apple's "Hi, Speed" event that is to take place later today.



The brief animation reflects the concentric circles used on the artwork and graphics used to promote the Apple event. The circles also seem to be present on the wallpapers from leaked images of the iPhone 12.



This is the second time Apple has used a unique Twitter "like" animation to promote an event, with the first occasion being for the "Time Flies" event last month.



Apple also has used a custom Twitter hashtag with its logo, just as it did for the "Time Flies" event last month, for the "Hi, Speed" event today.



