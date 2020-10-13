Apple Releases iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Following the introduction of the iPhone 12 mini, ‌iPhone 12‌, ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro, and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max, Apple has released iOS and iPadOS 14.1, with the iOS 14.1 update presumably coming pre-installed on the new iPhones at launch.

The new updates are available for free on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update. The software appears to be rolling out and is not yet available for download.



There's no word yet on what's included in these updates, but we'll update this article as soon as we find out. Apple has also released tvOS 14.1 for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models.



