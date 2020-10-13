Apple Introduces New MagSafe Cases and Accessories for iPhone 12 Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Following the announcement of the iPhone 12 and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro today, Apple has introduced a new collection of cases and accessories on its online store. The central feature of these accessories is support for MagSafe on ‌iPhone 12‌.

With MagSafe, the new line of cases will automatically snap onto the back of the ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro, making for super easy application. Charging accessories will do the same, leading to ultra-simple charging of up to 15W.



Shoppers should note that the accessories listed in this article are not available to purchase yet, and will likely launch at the same time that iPhone pre-orders do, starting this Friday for ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro. On November 6, pre-orders will go up for the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max.



To start, there's a Silicone Case with MagSafe for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. It's available in Plum, Deep Navy, Kumquat, Cyprus Green, Pink Citrus, White, Black, and (PRODUCT)Red. It's priced at $49.00.



The same Silicone Case with MagSafe is available for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini, and in the same colors. They're also priced at $49.00.



The Clear Case with MagSafe is available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and for the iPhone 12 mini. It's priced at $49.00.

A new accessory this year is the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe, priced at $59.00. It comes in Baltic Blue, California Poppy, Saddle Brown, and Black. This holds your ID and credit cards on the back of your ‌iPhone 12‌. The Leather Wallet with MagSafe isn't available to buy yet.



Lastly, the basic MagSafe Charger is priced at $39.00. Apple also announced the MagSafe Duo Charger today, which has space for the ‌iPhone 12‌ and Apple Watch, but it's not yet up on Apple.com.



Catch up on all of our event day coverage by checking out our articles on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and HomePod mini.



