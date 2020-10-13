Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Compared: iPhone 12 versus iPhone 12 mini versus iPhone 12 Pro versus iPhone 12 Pro Max

AppleInsider Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Apple has launched four new models as part of its iPhone 2020 refresh, with the iPhone 12 joined by the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, but which one should you buy? We break down the differences to hopefully make the choice easier for you.

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max (left), iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 (right)
During its October 13 "Hi, Speed" event, Apple launched into the world four new models of iPhone, with the latest editions split into two tiers: The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12, and the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The selection gives consumers the widest array of models to choose from than ever before, as well as some important new technologies.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple's iPhone 12 Event preview: 4 new iPhones? [Video]

Apple's iPhone 12 Event preview: 4 new iPhones?

iPhone 12 Mini?

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 04:19Published
Details of iPhone 12 Leak [Video]

Details of iPhone 12 Leak

New details about iPhone 12 have been revealed by a leaker names "Kang." "Kang" the phone's price, release date, camera specifications, colors, and other information. He is said to have a strong track..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:25Published

Related news from verified sources

iPhone XR and iPhone 11 Still Available as Low-Cost Options, iPhone 11 Pro Models Discontinued

 With the launch of the iPhone 12 mini, ‌iPhone 12‌, ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro, and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max, Apple has decided to keep the iPhone SE, iPhone XR, and...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •AppleInsider

Apple Already Knows What iPhone 12 Model Will Be a Huge Seller

Apple Already Knows What iPhone 12 Model Will Be a Huge Seller Apple is projected to take the wraps off the new-generation iPhone in just a few hours, with this year’s lineup to include four different models, as it...
Softpedia Also reported by •AppleInsiderThe Next WebThe Verge

iPhone 12 Pre-Order Dates: 6.1-Inch Models on Friday, Mini and Pro Max Models on November 6

 Apple today announced that the 6.1-inch models of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available to pre-order beginning this Friday, October 16 at 5 a.m....
MacRumours.com


Tweets about this