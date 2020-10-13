Compared: iPhone 12 versus iPhone 12 mini versus iPhone 12 Pro versus iPhone 12 Pro Max

Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Apple has launched four new models as part of its iPhone 2020 refresh, with the iPhone 12 joined by the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, but which one should you buy? We break down the differences to hopefully make the choice easier for you.



iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max (left), iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 (right)

During its October 13 "Hi, Speed" event, Apple launched into the world four new models of iPhone, with the latest editions split into two tiers: The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12, and the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The selection gives consumers the widest array of models to choose from than ever before, as well as some important new technologies.



